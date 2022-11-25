In Kropyvnytskyi, UPSHIFT programme gives ten youth teams funding for their ideas [EN/UK]

Zadzerkallia Slavic Cultural Centre NGO, with the support of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the Spanish Agency of Cooperation for Development, has led training for the UPSHIFT global innovation programme for young people.

During four days of training, ten youth teams developed their projects and received money for their implementation.

The UPSHIFT programme is a global innovative programme from UNICEF, implemented in more than 40 countries, which encourages teenagers and young people to propose and implement innovative solutions to problems faced by youth at school, in their communities and in their cities.

The most recent UPSHIFT wave focused on the topic of learning and was called ‘Learning Together’. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the full-scale war, the learning process in Ukraine has been significantly disrupted. UPSHIFT members worked to make education in communities safer, more entertaining and effective through their projects.

The ideas developed by the teams included a board game with tasks on legal education, a platform for distance education that gives children the feeling of being present in the classroom, and spaces for leisure and informal education. Nineteen-year-old Yehor, a new UPSHIFT member, has been working with his team on creating one of these spaces.

“Our project called Media Space is a space for everyone, where like-minded people can gather and receive media education,” says Yehor. “We plan to educate and train everyone who is into this topic. We want to create a community of media professionals who will exchange experience and also be able to work in our large team.”

According to UPSHIFT national trainer Vasylisa Haidenko, the teams are highly motivated and committed to creating useful projects for society. In addition, these young people are open to mutual assistance and cooperation. Participants were interested in each other’s projects and, during the training, agreed to join forces and collaborate.

Applications for the third round of recruitment for the UPSHIFT programme in communities of the Kirovohrad region are welcome until 22 November. Visit https://cutt.ly/rN6DWR1 to find out more and submit your application.

More information about the UPSHIFT Ukraine programme and a newsfeed is available on Instagram, Facebook* and the programme website.

Media contacts

Olga Pustovit

Communications Consultant

UNICEF Ukraine

Email: opustovit@unicef.org