Korea to Send Emergency Medical Supplies to Ukraine

1 . Following the announcement of the Korean government to provide US$10 million in humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, Korea will send emergency medical supplies to Ukraine this week on four occasions, starting on March 8.

° The 40-ton medical supplies to be sent to Ukraine in cooperation with the governments of neighboring countries include bioprotection suits, medical latex gloves, medical protective masks, first aid kits, blankets, portable oxygen concentrators, and general-purpose ventilators.

2 . Regarding the decision of the Korean government to provide humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his deep gratitude to the Korean government during a telephone conversation with President Moon Jae-in on March 3.

3 . The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is working closely with the Ukrainian Embassy in Korea on details of the humanitarian assistance, and has prioritized the request of Ukraine in selecting items.