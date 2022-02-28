Korea to Provide Humanitarian Assistance to People of Ukraine

1. The Korean government has decided to provide US$10 million in emergency humanitarian assistance to help the Ukrainian government, people, and refugees facing a severe crisis due to the illegal invasion by Russia.

The humanitarian assistance will be delivered promptly after consultations with the Ukrainian government and its neighboring countries as well as international organizations.

※ UNHCR estimates that more than 4 million people could flee Ukraine to neighboring countries such as Poland, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, etc. (February 27)

2. With the hope that the assistance will help relieve the suffering of Ukrainians, the Korean government will continue actively contributing to resolving the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.