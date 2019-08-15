“Kidslandia” centre will brighten lives of children living close to the contact line

New friendly space for children and youth opened its doors in August in Novotoshkivske village in the east of Ukraine with support of the UNHCR in Ukraine and humanitarian mission Proliska.

Novotoshkivka village is located one kilometre close to the so-called “contact line” in the east of Ukraine. In this area, children and youth are often exposed to various risks related to shelling and mine threat. Because of the poor economic situation in the village children and youth very rarely leave the village in summer as their parents cannot afford paying for summer camps or seaside leisure.

This is why the UNHCR has supported the initiative of local administration to open a children and youth centre that will host various leisure and psycho-social support activities for children and youth from the village. With large presence of internally displaced families in the village, the centre will provide the opportunity to play, communicate and build better ties with local children and their families.

The local community desired to contribute to the project. Local activists and children together decorated the walls inside of the premise. It brought a personal touch to the project and contributed to its sustainability. Along with this, to start the “Kidslandia” operating, UNHCR has provided TV screens and furniture.

The rayon administration admired the project`s idea. Soon following the opening of the centre, they wrote a similar project proposal for other possible donors to create a children’s room in the rayon house of culture in Popasna city.

We sincerely hope that this new bright and colourful place will bring much joy and happiness in the lives of children and young people and their parents!