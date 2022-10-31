Khmelnytska Oblast Collective Centre Assessment - Summary of IOM's CCCM Collective Centre Assessment, as of 24th October 2022

OVERVIEW

Between 26 September 2022 to 14 October 2022, IOM CCCM teams, in collaboration with Oblast authorities and local civil society organizations, conducted a CCCM Collective Centre assessment across all Khmelnytska Oblast. Data was collected at the site-level at the request of the Khmelnytska Oblast administrations and implemented through key-informant interviews with site managers/ focal points as well as conducting observational assessments. All figures and narrative in this factsheet cover collective centres which are hosting (and are capable of hosting) 30 people or more and are indicative of the situation in the sites at the time of collection.

COLLECTIVE CENTRE TYPES

A total of 51 sites were hosting IDPs at the time of assessment, with 4 centres empty but ready to host. 51% of collective centres assessed were dormitories, 13% were schools, 13% were health facilities, with the remainding 23% a mix of different types. 7 different Oblasts were reported as the Oblast of Origin for the majority of IDPs in the centres. The top 3 Oblasts of origin majorities were: Donetska: (34), Kharkivska: (7) and Luhanska: (6).