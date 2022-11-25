Kherson Rapid Assessment: Civilian protection needs & responses (November 2022)

BACKGROUND

On November 9, the Russian military announced a full retreat of all their forces from the right bank of Dnipro River; by November 11, 41 settlements, including Kherson city, were de-occupied by Ukrainian forces. Civilians who live in these areas have endured months of combat and occupation. Services have been interrupted or severely disrupted due to damage or destruction of facilities and infrastructure through combat actions, looting of the majority of the valuable assets by the retreating Russian troops, and dispersion of the people rendering said services.

Currently, Kherson city and surrounding areas continue to fall within range of artillery, and the retaken areas report multiple shelling incidents daily with frequent reports of civilian casualties. The damage to civilian buildings is extensive, affecting housing and critical infrastructure such as roads, bridges, energy generation and water services. Landmines, explosive traps and other unexploded ordnance (UXO) continue to pose a significant risk for civilians and humanitarian actors operating in the area.

METHODOLOGY

Following the de-occupation of Kherson and gaining access to the Oblast, Nonviolent Peaceforce Ukraine (NPUA) conducted a two-day rapid protection assessment with the purpose of identifying civilian protection concerns and analysing urgent humanitarian needs in the recently de-occupied area. Over the course of two days, the NPUA team engaged over 30 actors in Key Informant Interviews (18 civilians, 5 representatives from government authorities, and 8 representatives of local volunteer organisations), as well as conducting observations at a key aid distribution warehouse and in a central humanitarian and community hub in Kherson City. This rapid assessment did not directly engage in hromadas outside of Kherson City but nevertheless has implications for regional and rural areas of the Oblast and serves as the basis for further assessment in these sites. This assessment is rapid in nature, and cannot provide a comprehensive overview of civilian needs. The NPUA team can provide more detailed briefings on request and will supplement this initial assessment with updates.