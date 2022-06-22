Kharkiv snapshot: Civilian protection needs & responses in Ukraine

BACKGROUND

This snapshot presents key conclusions from a rapid protection assessment conducted in Kharkiv and Chuhuiv in May 2022 by Nonviolent Peaceforce (NP). It builds on analysis and recommendations published earlier in May 2022 as part of a broader assessment of protection needs and responses in Ukraine.

The snapshot demonstrates that in Kharkiv and surrounds, there is an ongoing protection crisis that predominantly impacts the elderly and people with disabilities. Unable or unwilling to evacuate, many of those who are older, have disabilities, or those who are their carers, are unable to access shelters during ongoing shelling and missile attacks. For those who can move to bunkers or other shelters, these are often ill-equipped to serve the hundreds of people who continue to use them for safety from attacks.

These populations are often isolated from public and humanitarian services, and continue to struggle in the face of lack of medicines, food, and other essentials. This impacts people returning to these areas, despite ongoing risk. These challenges are exacerbated in areas occupied by Russian forces and close to frontlines.

This snapshot builds on over 50 Key Informant Interviews (KIIs) and meetings included in the initial assessment, providing a snapshot analysis of the situation in Kharkiv and Chuhuiv. The rapid assessment took place over three days in late May 2022, comprising an additional 15 KIIs with civilians and local humanitarians directly impacted by the conflict, as well as field observations and desk research.

In interviews with civilians, the NP assessment team sought to evaluate protection concerns across different age, gender, and socio-economic demographics; experiences of displacement, evacuation, and return; safety and security; protection risks to vulnerable groups, including the elderly, people with disabilities, and children; and access to humanitarian services.

"My husband and I retired so we took a decision not to evacuate. Our son stayed too. He didn’t want to leave us. We’ve been in [the bomb shelter] since the first day of the war. Even here, a sound of shelling is very loud. My husband and son sometimes go outside but I’m too scared - Valentina, an elderly resident in Chuhuiv."