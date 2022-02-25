JRS is extremely concerned about the situation in Ukraine

The Jesuit Refugee Service (JRS) is extremely concerned about the worsening situation in Ukraine.

We join Pope Francis's appeal for peace: "I would like to appeal to those with political responsibility to examine their consciences seriously before God, who is the God of peace and not of war; who is the Father of all, not just of some, who wants us to be brothers and not enemies," he said at the General Audience on Wednesday, 23 February. "I pray that all the parties involved refrain from any action that would cause even more suffering to the people, destabilising coexistence between nations and bringing international law into disrepute."

More than ever we need hospitality and compassion at this moment when people are at risk of losing everything. We strongly encourage that neighbouring countries to Ukraine keep borders open for the eventual arrival of refugees, and assist anyone in need of protection.

Let us pray for those suffering in Ukraine, and for their loved ones who are anxiously watching the developments from abroad.