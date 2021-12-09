Joint Operating Principles and Minimum Standards for Humanitarian Actors Working in non-Government Controlled Areas of Ukraine

Section 1: Purpose & Scope

This document sets forth agreed joint operating principles (JOPs) and minimum common standards to which humanitarian actors working or aspiring to work in non-Government controlled areas (NGCA) seek to adhere, covering all stages of a principled response.

These principles and common standards are high-level and strategic in nature, as opposed to being overly prescriptive that could otherwise be counter-productive or too restrictive to the humanitarian operations in the already challenging environment. It is recognized that the principles and common standards are applied for the mutual benefit of the humanitarian community and the communities they serve and that the full compliance with these principles and standardsis essential for the effective and efficient delivery of humanitarian assistance in NGCA, in accordance with applicable international law, including International Humanitarian Law1 (IHL).

Section 2: Normative framework

The principles and common standards reflected in this document are grounded on existing international normative frameworks and the four core humanitarian principles that are globally acknowledged and universally accepted2 as per the below:

Humanity: Human suffering must be addressed wherever it is found. The purpose of humanitarian action is to protect life and health and ensure respect for human beings.

Impartiality: Humanitarian action must be carried out on the basis of need alone, prioritizing the most urgent cases of distress and making no distinctions on the basis of nationality, race, gender, religion, class or political opinions.

Neutrality: Humanitarian actors must not take sides in hostilities or engage in controversies of a political, racial, religious or ideological nature.

Independence: Humanitarian action must be autonomous from the political, economic, military or other objectives that any actor may hold with regard to areas where humanitarian action is being implemented.