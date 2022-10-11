Joint message from Caritas Ukraine and Caritas Spes on missile strike in Kyiv

A message from Tetiana Stawnychy at Caritas Ukraine and Father Vyacheslav Grynevych at Caritas Spes-Ukraine about the missile strikes across the country last night - most devastating missile strikes since February 24. The missile strikes hit intersections, parks and tourist sites in the capital Kyiv, and further explosions were reported in Lviv, Ternopil and Zhytomyr in western Ukraine, Dnipro and Kremenchuk in the centre, Zaporizhzhia in the south and Kharkiv in the east. So far, Caritas staff have all been reported as safe.

The barrage of dozens of cruise missiles fired from air, land and sea was the biggest wave of air strikes to hit locations away from the front line - at least since the initial volleys on the war's first day, February 24.

Last night, massive missile strikes by Russia in Ukraine have caused devastation and loss of life across the country; killing at least 10 people and injuring over 60. Civilian infrastructure has been destroyed, with communities losing their homes, schools and medical facilities. Whole areas of large cities were without electricity, water, internet or mobile connection. The Kyiv metro once again became a shelter for people.

Those affected by these strikes were ordinary people trying to go about their everyday lives; parents taking children to school; people on their way to work. People across the country, including Caritas staff, have reached out to each other, to their friends and loved ones today, to ask “are you in safety?” praying for an answer.

Today’s strikes, reminiscent of February 24, have made an already difficult humanitarian situation, more acute, as the country prepares for what promise to be difficult winter months ahead.

As a Caritas network we stand in prayer with those who were affected today and remain dedicated to continuing our response to the needs on the ground as we are able.

Please join us in praying for an end to the violence.

Tetiana Stawnychy at Caritas Ukraine and Father Vyacheslav Grynevych at Caritas Spes-Ukraine.