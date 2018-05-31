Joint Market Monitoring: Situation in Critical Markets along the Line of Contact in Northern Donetsk and Luhansk GCA Round II November-December 2017

Overview

This report, drafted by ACTED, represents the findings of the second round of joint market monitoring (MM) undertaken collaboratively by ACCESS partners, Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) and Save the Children International (SCI). The study aimed at exploring critical market networks which cover both essential goods that are necessary to ensure survival (such as food items, medicines or hygiene items) and non-essential goods that support the livelihoods of the conflict affected population (such as construction materials and agricultural inputs). This MM started in August 2017 and was intended as an iterative quarterly exercise, aimed not only at providing a snapshot of the situation at the moment of data collection, but also at measuring trends over time, in terms of access and affordability of goods on the markets as well as markets and supply chains capacities.

The report presents and analyzes the data obtained in the autumn round of the study (between November and December 2017), following the same methodology as in Round I (July – August 2017). It also looks at changes and tendencies that affect markets, be they seasonal or of any other nature.

This survey provides a comprehensive picture of the markets in the target area which includes 39 localities along the contact line in Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts in GCA including 19 settlements monitored in Round I and 20 newly added ones (change in scope is described below in the Geographic scope section). Below are the main finding of MM survey, for autumn season 2017: