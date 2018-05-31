Joint Market Monitoring: Situation in Critical Markets along the Line of Contact in Northern Donetsk and Luhansk GCA Round II November-December 2017
Overview
This report, drafted by ACTED, represents the findings of the second round of joint market monitoring (MM) undertaken collaboratively by ACCESS partners, Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) and Save the Children International (SCI). The study aimed at exploring critical market networks which cover both essential goods that are necessary to ensure survival (such as food items, medicines or hygiene items) and non-essential goods that support the livelihoods of the conflict affected population (such as construction materials and agricultural inputs). This MM started in August 2017 and was intended as an iterative quarterly exercise, aimed not only at providing a snapshot of the situation at the moment of data collection, but also at measuring trends over time, in terms of access and affordability of goods on the markets as well as markets and supply chains capacities.
The report presents and analyzes the data obtained in the autumn round of the study (between November and December 2017), following the same methodology as in Round I (July – August 2017). It also looks at changes and tendencies that affect markets, be they seasonal or of any other nature.
This survey provides a comprehensive picture of the markets in the target area which includes 39 localities along the contact line in Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts in GCA including 19 settlements monitored in Round I and 20 newly added ones (change in scope is described below in the Geographic scope section). Below are the main finding of MM survey, for autumn season 2017:
High price tended to remain the main problem faced by customers in accessing all categories of goods on the markets, as reported by 88% respondents.
Basic goods (food and hygiene items) are overall fully available except in Bolotene where the majority of interviewees indicated unavailability of all goods.
Price levels for all commodity groups were mostly reported as high by consumers in all targeted locations.
None of the respondents reported general price reduction in the previous 3 months.
The most significant price increase was observed for eggs, with average price increase of 47% exceeding 100% in some locations (Schastya and Nyzhnya Vilkhova) while vegetables in general showed reduction in price by 21% on average.
The increasing tendency in food prices was apparent to some extent in 13 out of 19 locations 1 where comparisons were possible.
The overall tendency for lower/higher price level locations to concentrate around the same centers remained, with low prices situated around Bakhmut and Popasna and high prices concentrated around Kurakhove and Stanytsia Luhanska. The newly added areas in the South Donetsk oblast mainly indicated a comparatively high price level, except in Mariupol and Sartana where food prices were 4-5% lower than average.
The average increase in pricesfor Food/NFI as compared with average prices reported in Round I was as follows: (1) Food + 5%, (2) Medication + 4%; (3) Coal + 12%; (4) Firewood + 25%; (5) Hygiene - prices remained at approximately the same level.
For the customers in periphery and semi-periphery the cost of delivery of coal needed for winter (2-3 tons) was reportedly as high as 1,200 UAH representing 22% of total coal costs for a minimum recommended amount of coal for a full winter season.