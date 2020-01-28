28 Jan 2020

Joint Market Monitoring: Situation in Critical Markets along the Line of Contact in Donetsk and Luhansk GCA - August - September 2019

from ACTED, Norwegian Refugee Council, People in Need, Médecins du Monde, HelpAge International, Save the Children
This report, drafted by ACTED, represents the findings of the summer 2019 round of Joint Market Monitoring undertaken collaboratively by several ACCESS partners (People in Need (PIN), ACTED and IMPACT), Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) and Save the Children International (SCI). The study aimed at exploring critical market networks which cover both essential goods that are necessary to ensure survival (such as food items, medicines or hygiene items) and non-essential goods that support the livelihoods of the conflict-affected population (such as construction materials and agricultural inputs). This market monitoring (MM) started in August 2017 and was intended as an iterative quarterly exercise, aimed not only at providing a snapshot of the situation at the moment of data collection, but also at measuring trends over time, in terms of access and affordability of goods on the market as well as market and supply chain capacities. Table 1 summarizes all iterations of the MM since its beginning in August 2017.

This report presents and analyzes the data obtained in the third summer round of the study. Data was collected in August-September 2019, from 143 customer surveys and 161 trader surveys (150 in the government controlled areas (GCA) and 11 in the non-government controlled areas (NGCA)) following mostly the same methodology as that of previous rounds. Analysis for this round also looks at changes and trends affecting markets across all rounds, including seasonal or any other fluctuations.

