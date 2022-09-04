Joint Coordination Centre Operational Update (2 September)

2 September 2022, ISTANBUL – The Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) authorised today the movement of eight outbound vessels carrying a total of 196,285 metric tons of grain and other food products under the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

The eight commercial vessels authorised to move tomorrow, 3 September, are:

MAINA (IMO 9699892) from Yuhzny/Pivdennyi to Tarragona, Spain, carrying 56,500 metric tons of corn. CANOPUS (IMO 9401025) from Yuhzny/Pivdennyi to Jawaharlal Nehru, India, carrying 42,000 metric tons of sunflower oil. BC CALLISTO (IMO 9400916) from Chornomorsk to Damietta, Egypt, carrying 31,400 metric tons of wheat. SEA DOLPHIN C (IMO 9486427) from Yuhzny/Pivdennyi to Amsterdam, Netherlands, carrying 31,098 metric tons of rapeseed. LADY PERLA (IMO 9149732) from Yuhzny/Pivdennyi to Porto Marghera, Italy, carrying 20,500 metric tons of corn. SARA (IMO 9259020) from Odesa to Tekirdag, Türkiye, carrying 6,600 metric tons of wheat. LADY EVA (IMO 9008110) from Chornomorsk to Patras, Greece, carrying 6,117 metric tons of wheat. SEALOCK (IMO 8218380) from Chornomorsk to Mersin, Türkiye, carrying 2,070 metric tons of peas.

In addition, two more vessels whose scheduled departure today was delayed are expected to move in the coming days: MUBARIZ IBRAHIMOV (IMO 9575292) from Odesa to Tekirdag, Türkiye, carrying 6,600 metric tons of sunflower oil is expected to sail on 3 September. NORD VIRGO (IMO 9711937) from Yuhzny/Pivdennyi to Huangpu, China, carrying 62,340 metric tons of corn, is now planning its departure for 4 September.

Destinations indicated are based on information received at the JCC and may change based on commercial activity.

As of 2 September, the total tonnage of grain and other foodstuffs exported from the three Ukrainian ports is 1,766,531 metric tons. A total of 160 voyages (86 inbound and 74 outbound) have been enabled so far.

The JCC concluded today eight inspections on inbound vessels: BRIZA (IMO 9286815), ELIANA (IMO 9327310), FILYOZ (IMO 9407213), KIRAN AMERICA (IMO 9491264), PRINCESS AMNAH (IMO 9008067), SANTANA (IMO 9449388), SEAGUARDIAN (IMO 9174268), and SUPER SAKA (IMO 9456551). All eight vessels were cleared to sail.

The joint teams plan nine inspections tomorrow: six inspections on inbound vessels, CAPTAIN ADAM 1 (IMO 8914087), EAUBONNE (IMO 9663104), FORTUNA (IMO 9118252), LADY SHAM (IMO 9171383), LUCKY (IMO 9037305), and NAVIN VULTURE (IMO 9543328), and three inspections on outbound vessels, ANASTASIA (IMO 8926121), KARTERIA (IMO 9236092), and LADY ZEHMA (IMO 9303431).

As per procedures agreed at the JCC, all participants coordinate with their respective military and other relevant authorities to ensure the safe passage of commercial vessels under the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

The JCC monitors closely the passage of commercial vessels through the maritime humanitarian corridor.

Note to editors: The Joint Coordination Centre was established under the Black Sea Grain Initiative in Istanbul on 27 July 2022. It comprises senior representatives from the Russian Federation, Türkiye, Ukraine and United Nations and its role is to enable the safe transportation, by merchant ships, of grain and other foodstuffs and fertilizers from three key Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea to the rest of the world.

