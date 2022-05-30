From Japan to Poland – in support of Ukraine

UNOPS is partnering with the government of Japan to bring relief materials to vulnerable people in Ukraine.

The escalation of conflict in Ukraine has cost lives and displaced millions of people from their homes. It has destroyed essential infrastructure and left millions vulnerable and in need of immediate support.

Six weeks after the conflict began in Ukraine more than a quarter of the country’s population had already been displaced from their homes. As of April, over 24 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance – the scale of the crisis requires an urgent response.

Today marks the start of a new project to transport relief items from Japan to Rzeszow in Poland where they will be handed over to the government of Ukraine. With over $1.6 million in funding from the government of Japan through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, UNOPS will provide the logistical support required for the transportation of the supplies.

“Amid the devastating damage to infrastructure in Ukraine caused by the armed attacks, we hope that the goods provided will be utilized by people fighting fires, or supporting other government activities,” said Yasushi Kaneko, Japan's Minister for Internal Affairs and Communications.

Work is set to begin immediately and will move fire-fighting equipment donated by the Japanese Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications. Soon after, the transportation of a range of medical supplies, donated by various private companies in Japan, will follow.