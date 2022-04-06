Japan contributes US$4.5 million to clear explosive ordnance and remove debris in Ukraine [EN/UK]

The emergency grant will help ensure safe human mobility and access to essential goods and services for humanitarian support.

Lviv, Ukraine, 6 April 2022 – The Government of Japan announced a contribution of US$4.5 million to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for emergency Explosive Ordnance (EO) clearance and debris removal in Ukraine. The project will help provide safe access for humanitarian deliveries through the restoration and maintenance of critical routes, to be implemented by UNDP over a period of six months in collaboration with UN sister agencies and mine action partners.

Five weeks into the war, the widespread presence of landmines, cluster munition, and other Explosive Ordnance pose a considerable and mounting threat to civilian populations and prevent lifesaving provisions from being delivered to hard-to-reach affected communities which further exacerbate an already catastrophic and life-threatening situations.

In parallel, the mounting number of damaged and unstable buildings and subsequent extensive debris pose a real threat to human health from uncontrolled collapse, contamination, and prevention of access to basic services.

“Delivery of food and medication are immediate needs for the war-affected communities and can only be delivered when safe passage and access to target locations is safely ensured,” said Manal Fouani, acting UNDP Resident Representative in Ukraine. “With this timely and highly strategic support from Japan, such safe access will be further enabled. UNDP highly welcomes the initiative by the Government of Japan to be among the first partners to contribute to the emergency clearance of explosive ordnance and debris removal in Ukraine.”

A statement released on April 5 by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Japan regarding their Emergency Grant Aid for humanitarian assistance in Ukraine and neighbouring countries stated that: “The Government of Japan will continue to provide support for and stand by the people of Ukraine who are facing hardship, in collaboration with the international community, including the G7 members.”

UNDP, as the lead UN mine action cluster coordinator in Ukraine and in close collaboration with UNMAS, UNICEF, GICHD, and other partners, will leverage its long-term in-country presence and experience to facilitate safe access for both humanitarian and critical infrastructure repair through:

identifying critical delivery routes in close coordination with local authorities on their immediate needs for access and humanitarian actors, liaising with the National Mine Action Authority (NMAA) to survey and clear these routes of EO presence, facilitating safe access with the demolition of any unstable structures and the removal of debris, and maintaining cleared routes for continued safe access.

While the situation remains fluid, UNDP will carefully select the areas for emergency safe access and restoration of critical infrastructure in consultation with the State Emergency Services (SES), the Government of Ukraine and in alignment with partner UN agencies and NGOs, where the humanitarian needs are most acute.

This project is part of the UNDP’s integral response to the UN system-wide appeal launched on 1 March, 2022 to support immediate efforts to protect and assist those most affected in Ukraine.

Media enquiries

Yuliia Samus, UNDP Communications Team Leader, yuliia.samus@undp.org