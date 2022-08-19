It takes a village to support people affected by the war in Ukraine

There is an African proverb that says “It takes a village to raise a child.” In Ukraine, that proverb is now as relevant as ever.

Since the war broke out in Ukraine six months ago, a “village” of volunteers, members of war-affected communities, national and international humanitarian workers, and private sector and public institutions has been working non-stop to make sure that millions of people in Ukraine can access clean water and health services, even ifwater pipes or hospitals were bombed, and that they can put food on their table, even if their crops were burned or they lost their livelihood. They are also helping to ensure that people can flee areas under attack and reach safety.

Today, on World Humanitarian Day, we want to introduce you to some of the dedicated people in this “humanitarian village.” They are regular people now working day and night in Ukraine to alleviate the suffering of those affected by the war.

Read and share their stories, and get inspired by their life-saving work.

