IRC Response on Russian attack on Ukraine

New York, NY, February 24, 2022 — David Miliband, CEO & President of the International Rescue Committee, said,

"Today's Russian attack on Ukraine raises the specter of major civilian harm and massive displacement. The IRC will mobilize resources and partners to assist those who are vulnerable and displaced, adhering at all stages to humanitarian principles. We know that resorting to violence to settle territorial disputes causes incalculable damage to people and property, and call attention to the vital importance of international humanitarian law in this conflict. We have seen a growing Age of Impunity in conflicts around the world, and deplore this latest evidence of major states treating the UN Charter as an optional extra in their decision-making."