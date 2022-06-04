IRC: 100 days of war in Ukraine has destroyed civilian life and worsened global hunger

New York, NY, June 4, 2022 — Civilians continue to bear the brunt of violence in Ukraine as the conflict passes one hundred days of war. Meanwhile, the ripple effect of conflict-driven food shortages threatens to worsen humanitarian crises across the globe.

With almost 9,000 civilians killed or injured since 24 February, and over 200 attacks on health centers in just three months of war, the conflict in Ukraine has taken a shocking and devastating toll on the population, and been conducted with a blatant disregard for International Humanitarian Law. Humanitarian needs in the east of the country remain a profound concern amid the continued conflict. Safe access to civilians, including in Russian-controlled areas, remains a humanitarian priority. IRC partners, who are working around the clock to provide assistance to their communities, report that families arriving at their offices feel hopeless, unable to see the future or plan for the days ahead.

Meanwhile, as the war drives shortages of wheat, grain and fertilizer, an additional 47 million people are projected to experience acute hunger this year. Those living in countries such as Yemen, which relies on Russia and Ukraine for 46% of its grain imports and where 19 million people are already on the verge of famine, or Somalia, which imports 92% of its supplies from the region, could see deterioration in already catastrophic situations over the next one hundred days.

David Miliband, CEO & President of the International Rescue Committee, said,

“The 100-day mark since the start of the war in Ukraine is a time to mourn the lives lost, condemn the crimes committed, and face up to the dangers of a prolonged conflict. The invasion and subsequent war have become an avatar for the Age of Impunity. The fact that 100 million people are displaced worldwide today shows that Ukraine is far from an exception. There is system failure at all levels – states, diplomacy and the international legal regime.

“Meanwhile, the global repercussions are potentially dire. As highlighted by the IRC’s recent report on the hunger fallout of the war in Ukraine, an additional 47 million people are projected to experience acute hunger this year. With Russia and Ukraine producing a quarter of the world’s wheat and grain supplies, global shortages will have a catastrophic impact on food insecurity in crisis-impacted regions and countries such as the Horn of Africa, the Sahel, Afghanistan and Yemen.

“What is happening in Ukraine is not an outlier in modern conflict. Besiegement of cities, targeting of civilian infrastructure, rape as a weapon of war, denial of aid access and targeting of aid workers have all become the hallmarks of this Age of Impunity, from Ethiopia to Yemen to Afghanistan. The last one hundred days have been a shocking indictment of human capacity for the inhuman; we cannot allow the next one hundred days to pass without calling out the impunity, and doing something to stem it.”

The IRC launched an emergency response to the crisis in Ukraine in February 2022 and has been working directly and with local partners to reach those most in need. We are in Poland, Ukraine and Moldova, delivering vital services including cash assistance, mental health support, medical supplies and equipment, and specialized social service support for women, children and survivors of violence.

