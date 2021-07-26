IOM Ukraine Strategic Approach 2020–2024

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) is the UN Migration Agency and the leading intergovernmental organization in the field of migration.

IOM works closely with governmental, intergovernmental and non-governmental partners to promote humane, safe, and orderly migration. It does so by providing services, policy advice and recommendations to governments and migrants.

Over the years, IOM has grown into 173 Member States, over 400 field locations and almost 14,000 staff. IOM’s structure is highly decentralized. Over 90 percent of IOM’s staff is deployed in the field. IOM has 19 country offices in the South-Eastern, Eastern Europe and Central Asia (SEEECA). With 6 field offices and over 300 staff and consultants the IOM Mission in Ukraine is one of the largest in the region.