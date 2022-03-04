IOM Ukraine Response Update

Cross-border Movements from Ukraine to 0930, 04 March

1.25 million – people forced to leave Ukraine

Poland – 672,000

Moldova – 194,000

Hungary – 133,000

Slovakia – 89,600

Unknown – 180,000

Third-Country Nationals (TCNs) – 78,800

Nationals from 138 countries have crossed the borders into neighbouring states.

Source: Government Ministries in respective countries.

On Third-Country Nationals

IOM welcomes the decision by the Council of the European Union to offer temporary protection to those fleeing Ukraine and reiterate IOM’s readiness to support with implementing the directive.

We hope to see a broad application that covers everyone in need.

Men, women and children including migrant workers and students living in Ukraine are facing acute challenges as they attempt to leave conflict-affected areas, cross borders into neighboring countries and seek life-saving assistance.

More than 78,800 third-country nationals have crossed into neighbouring countries.

We have credible and verified information from partners and humanitarians present on borders with neighboring countries have documented discrimination against several third-country nationals arriving in neighboring countries. They have also documented acts of xenophobia based on people’s race, ethnicity and nationality. We have also seen the overwhelming testimonies shared in Media from people who have been subject to discrimination.

Third-country nationals reported having faced discrimination on their journey. States need to investigate and act immediately to ensure that everyone fleeing the conflict is treated humanely, and provided access to territory and protection.

We have been contacted by dozens of countries seeking IOM's assistance in returning their citizens.

Last week we launched Information Hotlines in Ukraine, Poland, Romania, Lithuania and Slovakia to provide key information to people on the move.

IOM Flash Appeal – USD 350 million

Operational Update

Ukraine

Eight field offices ready to mobilize when the security situation allows

Yesterday in Ukraine we delivered emergency aid to 500 elderly and disabled people

Poland

We are seeing 24–36 hours wait time at the border.

Supporting the operations at nine reception centres along the border and are mobilizing delivery of non-food items (NFIs) and other assistance

Moldova

Working with French NGO SOS to ship tents and 4,000 sleeping bags to the border and with World Central Kitchen to provide hot meals to refugees and TCNs in Moldova

IOM is distributing NFIs on the border.

Romania

IOM Romania is working on a regional agreement with AirBnB to accommodate 100,000 migrants in Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania

Slovakia

Liaising with embassies to provide return assistance to TCNs

For more information, please contact:

*In Moldova: Joe Lowry, jlowry@iom.int, +373 686 97118, +43 660 377 6404 *

*In Geneva: Safa Msehli, smsehli@iom.int. +41 79 403 5526 *

In Brussels: Ryan Schroeder, rschroeder@iom.int, +32 492 25 02 34