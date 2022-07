IOM Ukraine Internal Displacement Report: General Population Survey - Round 7, 23 July 2022

Between 17 and 23 July the International Organization for Migration (IOM) conducted the seventh round of a rapid representative assessment of the general population in Ukraine to gather insights into internal displacement and mobility flows, and to assess local needs. This general population survey serves as a preliminary source to identify areas with high humanitarian needs and to inform the targeting of response aiming to assist the war affected population. The geographical scope of the assessment covers the entire territory of Ukraine, all five macro regions (East, North, Centre, South, and the city of Kyiv), with the exception of the Crimean peninsula. The general population survey was constructed through a random digit dial (RDD) approach, and 2 000 unique and anonymous respondents aged 18 and over were interviewed using the computer assisted telephone interview (CATI) method. The estimates rely on the UNFPA population data for Ukraine, agreed upon as the common population baseline by the humanitarian community. Those currently outside Ukraine were not interviewed. For further notes on method and limitations, including IOM’s definition of internally displaced persons used for the purpose of this assessment, see page 14 In addition to this General Population Survey, data on recorded IDP presence at hromada level in Ukraine are available from IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix Baseline Assessment (Round 7, July 18 2022 HDX, registration required).