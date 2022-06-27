IOM Ukraine Internal Displacement Report: General Population Survey - Round 6, 23 June 2022

Starting on 24 February 2022, the war in Ukraine triggered an unprecedented humanitarian crisis across all of the country’s sub-regional divisions (oblasts). Between 17 and 23 June, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) conducted the sixth round of a rapid representative assessment of the general population in Ukraine to gather insights into internal displacement and mobility flows, and to assess local needs. This general population survey serves as a preliminary source to identify areas with high humanitarian needs and to inform the targeting of response aiming to assist the war-affected population. The geographical scope of the assessment covers the entire territory of Ukraine, all five macro-regions (West, East, North, Centre, South, and the city of Kyiv), with the exception of the Crimean peninsula. The general population survey was constructed through a random‐digit‐dial (RDD) approach, and 2,001 unique and anonymous respondents aged 18 and over were interviewed using the computer-assisted telephone interview (CATI) method. The estimates rely on the UNFPA population data for Ukraine, agreed upon as the common population baseline by the humanitarian community. Those currently outside Ukraine were not interviewed. For further notes on method and limitations, including IOM’s definition of internally displaced persons used for the purpose of this assessment, see page 11. In addition to this General Population Survey, data on recorded IDP presence at hromada level in Ukraine are available from IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix – Baseline Assessment (Round 5, June 22 2022, HDX – registration required).