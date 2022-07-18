IOM Ukraine internal displacement report: Area baseline report - Round 7, 8 July 2022

Starting on 24 February 2022, the war in Ukraine triggered an unprecedented humanitarian crisis across the country. Between 27 June and 8 July the International Organization for Migration (IOM) conducted an area baseline assessment of 879 hromadas hosting IDPs in Kyivska, Dnipropetrovska, Poltavska, Vinnytska, Zakarpatska, Cherkaska, Lvivska, Khmelnytska, Ivano-Frankivska, Ternopilska, Odeska, Kirovohradska, Chernivetska, Zhytomyrska, Zaporizka, Chernihivska, Volynska, Rivnenska and Sumska oblasts in order to gather initial trends on the number and geographic location of officially recorded internally displaced persons.

This routine assessment supports the targeting and provision of humanitarian assistance to the affected population and serves as a preliminary source to identify oblasts and hromadas hosting high numbers of IDPs.

IOM compiled information on more than 2,300,000 IDPs in the 19 oblasts covered by Round 7 of DTM Area Baseline. Kyivska, Dnipropetrovska and Poltavska oblasts have the highest number of displaced, each hosting over 190,000 IDPs