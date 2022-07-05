IOM Ukraine internal displacement report: Area baseline report - Round 6, 5 July 2022

OVERVIEW

Starting on 24 February 2022 the war in Ukraine triggered an unprecedented humanitarian crisis across the country. Between 13 and 26 June the International Organization for Migration ( conducted an area baseline assessment of 888 hromadas* hosting IDPs in Zakarpatska, Lvivska, Ivano-Frankivska, Chernivetska, Kirovohradska, Kyivska, Odeska, Ternopilska, Vinnytska, Volynska, Khmelnytska, Zhytomyrska, and Poltavska oblasts in order to gather initial trends on the number and geographic location of officially recorded internally displaced persons.

This routine assessment supports the targeting and provision of humanitarian assistance to the affected population and serves as a preliminary source to identify oblasts and hromadas hosting high numbers of IDPs.

IOM compiled information on more than 100 000 IDPs in the 18 oblasts covered by Round 6 of DTM Area Baseline Kyivska Dnipropetrovska and Lvivska oblasts have the highest number of displaced each hosting over 180 000 IDPs.

Dniprovskyi Poltavskyi Vinnytskyi Bilotserkivskyi and Khmelnytskyi raions have reported the largest populations of IDPs, with over 65 000 per raion IDPs' most frequent oblasts of origin have been Donetska Kharkivska Luhanska and Kyivska.

The data presented are sourced from official IDP data recorded by hromada officials, likely representing an undercount of those who were forced to flee their homes (see methodology note on page 5).