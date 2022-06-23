IOM Ukraine internal displacement report: Area baseline report - Round 5, 23 June 2022 [EN/UK]

OVERVIEW

Starting on 24 February 2022, the war in Ukraine triggered an unprecedented humanitarian crisis across the country. Between 1 and 11 June the International Organization for Migration (IOM) conducted an area baseline assessment of 728 hromadas* hosting IDPs in Zakarpatska, Lvivska, Ivano-Frankivska, Chernivetska, Kirovohradska, Kyivska, Odeska, Ternopilska, Vinnytska, Volynska, Khmelnytska, Zhytomyrska, and Poltavska oblasts in order to gather initial trends on the number and geographic location of officially recorded internally displaced persons.

This routine assessment supports the targeting and provision of humanitarian assistance to the affected population and serves as a preliminary source to identify oblasts and hromadas hosting high numbers of IDPs.

IOM compiled information on more than 1,400,000 IDPs in the 13 oblasts covered by Round 5 of DTM Area Baseline. Poltavska, Zakarpatska, and Lviviska oblasts have the highest number of displaced each hosting over 140,000 IDPs.

Poltavskyi, Vinnytskyi, Khmelnytskyi, Cnernivetskyi, and Ivano-Frankivskyi raions have reported the largest populations of IDPs, with over 54,000 per raion. IDPs' most frequent oblasts of origin have been Donetska, Kharkivska , Luhanska and Kyivska.

The data presented are sourced from official IDP data recorded by hromada officials, likely representing an undercount of those who were forced to flee their homes (see methodology note on page 5).