IOM Ukraine internal displacement report: Area baseline report - Round 1 [EN/UK]

Starting on 24 February 2022, a large-scale armed conflict in Ukraine triggered an unprecedented humanitarian crisis across the country's administrative subdivisions (oblasts).

Between 5 and 15 April the International Organization for Migration (IOM) conducted an area baseline assessment of 58 municipalities in the Zakarpatska oblast in southwestern Ukraine to gather initial insights into internal displacement.

Zakarpatska is the first oblast to be completed in the area baseline assessment and will be followed by assessments of other oblasts where IDPs are present. The area baseline assessment serves as a preliminary source to identify localities with high displacement figures and to inform the targeting of response aiming to assist the conflict-affected population.

Information on almost 185,000 arrivals in the oblast were compiled. Out of the 376 cities/towns covered, Uzhhorod, Babychi, Perechyn, Yasinia and Tiachiv were the five cities with the most IDPs, each hosting over 2,000 IDPs.

Mukachivska, Velykoberezka, Mizhhirska, Chopska, and Polianska municipalities have the largest populations of IDPs with 10,000 or more arrivals from 5 to 15 April.