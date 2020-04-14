IOM Ukraine express surveys report: Impact of COVID-19 disease and related restrictions on small business and vulnerable populations in Eastern Conflict Area (GCA and NGCA) - April 2020

INTRODUCTION

Shortly after the World Health Organization (WHO) announced the COVID-19 pandemic on 11 March 2020, the Government of Ukraine introduced a list of restrictions aimed at mitigating the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Current restrictions are in place until 24 April and continue to ban the operation of restaurants, bars, beauty and leisure establishments all over the country. These measures have forced many employees to take unpaid leaves and face indefinite disruptions in their income. Schools, kindergartens, universities and other education facilities are closed and apply various models of distance learning.

In the context of IOM Ukraine strategic response and preparedness plan, three express surveys were conducted from 27 March to 4 April with the aim of assessing the impact of COVID-19 disease and response on SME community and vulnerable populations in government-controlled and non-government-controlled areas (GCA and NGCA) of the Eastern Conflict Area. The findings of the surveys will be used by IOM to quickly and effectively respond to the most immediate needs or affected target groups.

METHODOLOGY

The restrictions on the functioning of the service sector during the quarantine period might have a significant impact on the current and further activities of small business. Besides, novel coronavirus pandemic could affect the populations initially restricted in livelihood opportunities, including people living along the contact line as well as those who returned to the non-government-controlled areas (NGCA). As these populations were identified as IOM’s primary concern group, IOM focused its assessment capacities at them.

THE DATA WAS COLLECTED THROUGH THREE EXPRESS SURVEYS:

Livelihoods (SMEs) Express Survey

Five hundred and twenty (520) livelihood beneficiaries of IOM Ukraine programmes were interviewed over phone, using the IOM Beneficiary Contact Database. The interviews were conducted among the people living in nine regions including Donetsk, Luhansk (GCA), Kherson, Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhia regions.

Contact Line Express Survey (GCA 0–5km)

Two hundred and fifteen (215) respondents were interviewed remotely via phone using the IOM Beneficiary Contact Database.

Returnee Express Survey (NGCA)

Two hundred and five (205) respondents were interviewed via phone. The returnees’ sample was drawn based on the results of the research conducted within the IOM National Monitoring System (NMS).

CAVEAT: The methodology was based on convenience, not random sampling using the available data sources. Given the convenience sampling was used, the results are only indicative of the surveyed population characteristics. The beneficiaries of the IOM projects are potentially characterized by a higher level of socio-economic vulnerability compared to the other populations.