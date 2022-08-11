IOM Ukraine Area Baseline Report Round 9, Internal Displacement Figures Recorded at Oblast and Raion Level (Reporting period: 25 July - 5 August)

Starting on 24 February 2022, the war in Ukraine triggered an unprecedented humanitarian crisis across the country*.* Between 25 July and 5 August the International Organization for Migration (IOM) conducted an area baseline assessment of 914 hromadas* hosting IDPs in Kyivska**, Dnipropetrovska, Poltavska, Vinnytska, Zakarpatska, Cherkaska, Lvivska, Khmelnytska, Ivano-Frankivska, Ternopilska, Odeska, Kirovohradska, Chernivetska, Zhytomyrska, Zaporizka, Chernihivska, Volynska, Rivnenska, Sumska oblasts and Kyiv city **in order to gather initial trends on the number and geographic location of officially recorded internally displaced persons.

This routine assessment supports the targeting and provision of humanitarian assistance to the affected populations and serves as a preliminary source to identify oblasts and hromadas hosting high numbers of IDPs.

In Round 9 of DTM’s Area Baseline, IOM compiled information on more than 2,500,000 IDPs in 19 oblasts and Kyiv city.