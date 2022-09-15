IOM Ukraine Area Baseline Report Round 11, Internal Displacement Figures Recorded at Oblast and Raion Level (Reporting period: 22 August - 2 September) | Published 15 September 2022

Starting on 24 February 2022, the war in Ukraine triggered an unprecedented humanitarian crisis across the country. Between 22 August and 2 September the International Organization for Migration (IOM) conducted an Area Baseline assessment of 946 hromadas* hosting IDPs in 21 oblasts and Kyiv City in order to gather initial trends on the number and precise geographic location of officially recorded internally displaced persons.

This routine assessment supports the targeting and provision of humanitarian assistance to the affected population and serves as a key source to identifying oblasts and hromadas hosting high numbers of IDPs.

IOM compiled information on more than 3,100,000 in the 21 oblasts (in addition to Kyiv City) covered by Round 11 of DTM Area Baseline.