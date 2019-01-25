IOM’s assistance to Conflict-Affected People in Ukraine - Monthly Report (November - December 2018)

HIGHLIGHTS

The Humanitarian Country Team estimates that more than 5.2 million people continue to be affected by the conflict in Eastern Ukraine.

Of these, 3.5 million people need humanitarian and protection assistance – a slightly higher number than at the beginning of 2018 due to widespread landmine contamination and prevalent mental and psychological impact. Thirty per cent of those people are elderly, making Ukraine’s humanitarian crisis the “oldest” in the world. Women are disproportionately affected, particularly in the areas close to the contact line, where they head six in ten families.

Over 2018, movement across the contact line increased by 20 per cent compared to the previous year, with a monthly average of 1.1 million civilian crossings to obtain services and maintain family links. The total number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Crimea and eastern Ukraine is 1,513,574 as of 10 December 2018, according to the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine.