IOM’s assistance to Conflict-Affected People in Ukraine - Monthly Report (May 2018)

HIGHLIGHTS

The overall security situation in eastern Ukraine has deteriorated since the beginning of May, causing more and more destruction and victims among both military and civilians. Operation of the Donetsk Filter Station was suspended, putting at risk the water supply for 345,000 people.

As of 23 May, the 2018 Ukraine Humanitarian Response Plan was funded only at 12%.

The total number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Crimea and eastern Ukraine is 1,506,476 as of 21 May 2018, according to the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine.