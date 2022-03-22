IOM Regional Ukraine Response - Situation Report #9, 21 March 2022

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Since the start of the Russian Federation’s military operation in Ukraine on 24 February, major attacks have been reported across country, including in the capital, Kyiv, resulting in widescale destruction of infrastructure, loss of life, and displacement.

The situation in the country continues to deteriorate, with ongoing clashes in Mariupol, Sumy, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sievierodonetsk and Northern Kyiv. Between 24 and 19 March, the OHCHR recorded 2,361 civilian casualties, including 902 people killed, however, these figures are likely to be considerably higher (source: OCHA). On 20 March, a missile struck a shopping centre in northern Kyiv, destroying the building and resulting in the death of at least eight people.

Meanwhile, in the Sumy region, shelling of a chemical plant led to a leak in a 50 tonne tank of ammonia on 21 March, with one person at the chemical plant injured.

Ukraine has rejected a demand from the Russian Federation to surrender the city of Mariupol, which has been the centre of continued shelling over the past week. The Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine called for the negotiation of a humanitarian corridor from Mariupol, as food and drinking water have become increasingly scarce for civilians trapped in the city. As of 21 March, only eight humanitarian corridors have been agreed upon by the governments of Ukraine and the Russian Federation, limiting opportunities for civilian evacuation in the midst of continued shelling.

The increasing intensity of the war has contributed to growing internal displacement and cross-border movement. As of 19 March, over 3.3 million people have left Ukraine and crossed into neighbouring countries. IOM estimates that the war has already resulted in the internal displacement of around 6.48 million people. Under the European Union’s Temporary Protection Directive, Member States are working to provide immediate support and resettlement pathways for Ukrainian refugees, while humanitarian partners in coordination with consular authorities and participating governments have begun facilitating repatriation services, temporary relocation, and resettlement for displaced third country nationals. For both crisis-affected people outside of Ukraine, as well as internally displaced people, access to information on the availability and location of life-saving humanitarian aid, legal residency and employment, transportation, and the evolving situation in the country and at border control points remains limited. IOM, together with NGO partners and local authorities, is establishing information points, sharing updated information on local services, and expanding its network of information hotlines and referral pathways.