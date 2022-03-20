IOM Regional Ukraine Response - Situation Report #8, 18 March 2022

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a military operation in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region on 24 February. Since the start of the military operation, major attacks have been reported across Ukraine, including in the capital, Kyiv, resulting in widescale destruction of infrastructure, loss of life, and displacement.

The situation in the country continues to deteriorate, with ongoing clashes in Mariupol, Sumy, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sievierodonetsk and Northern Kyiv. Between 24 and 17 March, the OHCHR recorded 2,032 civilian casualties, including 780 people killed; these figures are likely to be considerably higher (source: OCHA). On 16 March, Mariupol’s Drama Theatre and Neptune sports centre (Donetska oblast, east), where more than 1,000 people sought shelter amid ongoing hostilities, suffered extensive damages after an alleged airstrike. Unconfirmed preliminary reports suggest that the bomb shelter withstood the blast, as people were pulled from the rubble.

As internal displacement in Ukraine continues, health and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) needs are quickly emerging as areas of concern. Access to food and safe drinking water is limited or completely cut off and many civilians remain trapped in urban centres while those living in crowded shelters have limited access to sanitation facilities and health services, thus increasing their risk of infectious disease transmission. Approximately 35.7% of the population of Ukraine has received two COVID-19 vaccines so a new outbreak could overwhelm the country’s already compromised healthcare capacity. More than 300 healthcare facilities are located in areas experiencing active hostilities or with a significant presence of Russian Federation forces, while 600 facilities are within 10km of ongoing clashes, leaving the health system particularly vulnerable to infrastructural damages and severe interruptions in critical services. Meanwhile, damaged water infrastructure in eastern Ukraine continues to go unrepaired as shelling and fighting continue.

The increasing intensity of the war has contributed to growing internal displacement and cross-border movement. As of 18 March, over 3.2 million people have left Ukraine and crossed into neighbouring countries. Additionally, IOM has calculated that the war has already led to the internal displacement of over 6.4 million people. In this context, the United Nations is becoming increasingly concerned about the risk of trafficking in persons as well as the well-being of vulnerable persons, such as children.