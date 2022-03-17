IOM Regional Ukraine Response - Situation Report #7, 16 March 2022

Situation Overview

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a military operation in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region on 24 February. Since the start of the military operation, major attacks have been reported across Ukraine, including in the capital, Kyiv.

On the morning of 15 March, several districts of Kyiv were shelled. In Osokorky district (south-east), debris damaged a private house; in Podilskiy district (north-center), shelling damaged and set fire to a 10-story building; in Sviatoshynskiy district (west and north-west) a 9-story building and a 16-story building were both hit, with the latter catching fire; and additional buildings were damaged in a blast near Lukyanivska metro station (center). Airstrikes also continue in the cities where there are no active hostilities: on 14 March, a missile hit the TV tower in Rivne, leaving 19 dead and nine injured while two air attacks were reported at Dnipro Airport on 15 March.

As of 14 March, only seven out of ten humanitarian corridors were operational, with a total of 4,000 persons evacuated.

Negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation resumed on 15 March. The prime ministers of Poland, the Czech Republic, and Slovenia travelled to Kyiv and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. Ukraine has also invited the United Nations, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) to set up a special group of international observers to monitor the security situation during the delivery of humanitarian aid to the affected regions of Ukraine through the corridors agreed upon with the Russian Federation.

The increasing intensity of the war has contributed to growing internal displacement and cross-border movement. As of 16 March, over 3 million people have left Ukraine and crossed into neighbouring countries. Between 24 February and 15 March, the OHCHR recorded 1,900 civilian casualties, including 726 people killed; these figures are likely to be considerably higher (source: OCHA).

Alongside mounting humanitarian needs, the ongoing hostilities have generated significant socio-economic repercussions that are likely to affect the coping capacity and resilience of the residents of Ukraine, particularly after the multi-faceted impacts that the COVID-19 pandemic had on livelihoods prior to the escalation of conflict. As of March 14, it was reported that 42% of small businesses in Ukraine are currently unable to operate, thereby making humanitarian assistance in the near terms that much more essential.