IOM Regional Ukraine Response - Situation Report #6, 14 March 2022

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a military operation in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region on 24 February. Since the start of the military operation, major attacks have been reported across Ukraine, including in the capital, Kyiv. Russian troops quickly expanded their presence across Ukraine, with military clashes ongoing in many major cities. The unfolding military offensive continues to expand to western Ukraine. Early on 13 March, airstrikes were reported at a military facility in Yavoriv, Lvivska oblast (west) and the airport in IvanoFrankivska oblast (west) was nearly completely destroyed by a second airstrike in three days.

On 14 March, it was reported that the Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine stated that the government will try to evacuate trapped civilians through 10 humanitarian corridors, including corridors from towns near Kyiv and in the eastern region of Luhansk. Reportedly, the government will try to unblock the movement of the humanitarian convoy carrying food and medicine to Mariupol from Berdiansk. The following corridors have been announced, as of 14 March: Bogdanovka and Nova Bogdanovka - Brovary; Victory - Brovary; Bobrik - Brovary; Gostomel - Belogorodka; Nemishayeve and Vorzel - Belogorodka; Dmytrivka - Belogorodka; Severodonetsk - Slavyansk; Popasna - Sloviansk and Gorske - Sloviansk. While 400 people were evacuated from Severodonetsk, evacuation of Mariupol continues to stall due to shelling.

The increasing intensity of the war has contributed to growing internal displacement and cross-border movement. As of 14 March, over 2.8 million people have left Ukraine and crossed into neighbouring countries. The Protection Cluster estimates that the Ukraine-Russian Federation war will result in the internal displacement of around 6.7 million people. Between 24 and 13 March, the OHCHR recorded 1,663 civilian casualties, including 596 people killed; these figures are likely to be considerably higher (source: OCHA).

The humanitarian consequences of the war continue to mount. Thousands of vulnerable children in Ukraine’s network of orphanages and children’s homes are stranded in the country as administrators seek to evacuate or relocate them. Before the Ukraine-Russian Federation conflict, an estimated 100,000 children were in the country's network of 700 homes. Many are unable to evacuate due to the extensive care and medical equipment needed. It is estimated that 360 staff and patients, many unable to walk, were hiding in the bomb shelter at the Oskilsky psycho-neurological boarding school as of 11 March 2022. As of 13 March, approximately 2,500 orphans have been evacuated.