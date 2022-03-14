IOM Regional Ukraine Response - Situation Report #5, 11 March 2022

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a military operation in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region on 24 February. Since the start of the military operation, major attacks have been reported across Ukraine, including in the capital, Kyiv. Russian troops have quickly expanded their presence across Ukraine, with military clashes ongoing in other major cities: Chernihiv (north), Kharkiv (north-east), Kherson (south), Mariupol (south -east), Mykolaiv (south), Odessa (south-west), Sumy (north), among other cities.

A 12-hour ceasefire, agreed to by both sides of the conflict on 9 March, failed to facilitate the wide-scale evacuation of people trapped in dire conditions across Ukraine. While evacuations did commence in five of the six cities agreed upon for the safe passage of civilians, including Enerhodar (Zaporizka oblast, south) and Sumy (Sumska oblast, north-east), there was limited movement of people out of the worst-affected areas, such as Mariupol (Donetska oblast, east) and the satellite towns of Kyiv (north).

On 9 March, the maternity and children’s wards of a prenatal hospital in the centre of Mariupol were destroyed in an attack. Less than a kilometre away, explosions later that day damaged a university and city council building in the city, increasing the number of civilian centres and critical infrastructure destroyed thus far. Between 24 February and 10 March, the OHCHR reported 1,506 civilian casualties, including 549 people killed, though these figures are likely to be considerably higher (source: OCHA).

The increasing intensity of the conflict has contributed to growing internal displacement and cross-border movement. As of 11 March, over 2.5 million people have left Ukraine and crossed into neighbouring countries. Of concern is the situation of TCNs, as there have been increasing reports of discrimination, xenophobia, and harassment against TCNs while trying to leave Ukraine as well as on the other side of the border. Consular officials and diaspora organizations are becoming increasingly involved in the evacuation of TCNs,, particularly stranded students. On 10 March, for instance, the evacuation of Nigerian students stranded in Sumy began according to the country’s Diaspora Commission, with several students aboard evacuation trains to Lviv. Meanwhile, 115 Chinese students, also stranded in Sumy, successfully evacuated to Lviv on 9 March.

Despite the growing operational and security challenges, IOM, UN agencies, and humanitarian partners are preparing to scale -up operations for whenever access and security allow for humanitarian operations to be rolled out in the hardest-hit areas