IOM Regional Ukraine Response - Situation Report #4, 9 March 2022

IOM APPEAL STATUS

IOM’s Flash Appeal for Ukraine and Neighbouring Countries, which was launched on 02 March 2022, requests USD 350 million over the course of six months to meet the needs of Internally Displaced Persons (IDP), migrants, third country nationals (TCN) and other vulnerable populations, as well as hosting communities in Ukraine and its neighbouring countries, including Belarus, Hungary, Moldova, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia. IOM has also created a separate Flash Appeal solely for Ukraine based on its inputs into the inter-agency appeal.

As of 9 March, IOM has received approximately USD 45 million, which represents confirmed funding and is exclusive of USD 1 million from the Migration Emergency Funding Mechanism (MEFM) and USD 0.3 million in reallocated funds.* Intervention areas include: water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), shelter/non-food items (NFI), health (including mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS)), cash-based interventions, food security and livelihoods (including integration support), protection (including humanitarian transport), humanitarian border management (HBM), camp coordination and camp management (CCCM), the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM), and logistics. IOM has also created a separate Flash Appeal for Ukraine based on its inputs into the inter-agency appeal.