IOM Regional Ukraine Response - Situation Report #3, 9 March 2022

12 MILLION PEOPLE IN NEED IN UKRAINE

4 MILLION CONFLICT-AFFECTED PEOPLE ARE PROJECTED TO CROSS INTO NEIGHBORING COUNTRIES

1.8 MILLION CONFLICT-AFFECTED PEOPLE HAVE CROSSED INTO NEIGHBORING COUNTRIES TO DATE

350 million USD FUNDING REQUIREMENT

IOM APPEAL STATUS

IOM’s Flash Appeal for Ukraine and Neighbouring Countries, which was launched on 02 March 2022, requests USD 350 million over the course of six months to meet the needs of IDPs, migrants, third country nationals (TCNs) and other types of vulnerable populations, as well as hosting communities in Ukraine and its neighboring countries, including Belarus, Hungary, Moldova, Poland, Romania and Slovakia. IOM has also created a separate Flash Appeal solely for Ukraine based on its inputs into the inter-agency appeal.

As of 7 March, IOM has received approximately USD 44 million, which represents confirmed funding and is exclusive of 1 million from the Migration Emergency Funding Mechanism (MEFM) and 0.3 million in reallocated funds.* Intervention areas include: water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), shelter/non-food items (NFI), health (including mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS)), cash-based interventions, food security and livelihoods (including integration support), protection (including humanitarian transport), humanitarian border management (HBM), camp coordination and camp management (CCCM), the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM), and logistics.