IOM Regional Ukraine Response - Situation Report, 28 September 2022

The war in Ukraine has had an enormous impact on the country and led to the largest displacement within Europe since the Second World War. Widescale destruction of infrastructure, loss of life, and displacement are still being reported as the fighting continues. Missile attacks against a power and heating plant in Kharkiv and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) caused widespread interruptions in the water and energy supplies in several oblasts. Following growing concerns about a potential nuclear disaster, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has called for the establishment of a nuclear safety and security protection zone around the ZNPP Plant. As of September 11, the Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU) stated that there had been over 14,000 confirmed civilian casualties, but the actual numbers are believed to be considerably higher.

During a recent visit to Ukraine, the IOM Director General (DG), António Vitorino visited people affected by the war across several areas of Ukraine and met with Ukrainian President Zelensky to discuss the human cost of the war and how IOM can continue to support people in need. The DG also discussed health, and mental health and psychosocial services to displaced people and communities affected by the war with Vice Prime Minster Iryna Vereshchuk and Minister of Health Viktor Liashko.

Work in this area is a critical component of IOM’s response in Ukraine, where efforts have focused on boosting the national capacity as well as delivering direct assistance.

Since the start of the war in February 2022, IOM has supported approximately 1.1 million Ukrainians, third country nationals (TCNs), and other affected individuals with life-saving water, food and non-food items (NFIs), economic assistance, and healthcare, among other interventions. Beyond meeting humanitarian needs, IOM is committed to supporting sustainable reconstruction and rehabilitation of livelihoods and communities. IOM works with Ukrainian authorities at national and local levels to rebuild and promote community stabilization, including by supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), rehabilitating community infrastructure such as schools and repairing institutions that provide vital support services.

IOM’s 8th Ukraine Internal Displacement Report, released 30 August 2022, estimated 6.97 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Ukraine. This represents an increase of almost 330,000 IDPs (5%) from the previous estimate in July. The report noted a pressing need for financial support, medicine and health services, NFIs, hygiene Items, and food since previous rounds. Data from IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix programme continues to be an essential source of information about affected populations and their needs to inform action and policy by the international community and Ukrainian authorities alike.