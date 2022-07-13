IOM Regional Ukraine Response - Situation Report #23, 8 July 2022

*SITUATION OVERVIEW

Thursday, 7 July marks 134 days since the invasion of Ukraine and major attacks continue to be reported across the country, causing extensive destruction of infrastructure, loss of life, and displacement. Fighting continues to be concentrated in Eastern Ukraine, particularly in the Donbas region where there have been clashes and shelling. On 25 June alone, over 50 missiles were reportedly launched by Russian Federation forces across the country.

Meanwhile, the fall of the city of Lysychansk may lead to further internal displacement. The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) reports that from 24 February to 3 July, there have been 11,152 civilian casualties, including 4,889 deaths, although the actual number of persons affected is likely higher.

IOM is particularly concerned about ongoing internal and cross-border displacement resulting from the war and continues to monitor the situation. According to round six of IOM’s Ukraine Internal Displacement Report, as of 23 June, 14 per cent of the general population, or 6.27 million people, have been displaced within Ukraine. While this represents a decrease of nearly 900,000 IDPs since 23 May and a second consecutive reduction since the start of the war, continued displacement raises the need for both humanitarian aid and the development of long-term solutions. Access to healthcare, education, and shelter are among the most urgent needs of both internally displaced persons (IDP) and host communities. Nearly one in four (23 per cent)

Ukrainians have been unable to access medication due to the conflict, and nearly 10 per cent of all respondents and 15 per cent of returnees said that their homes had been destroyed.

Additionally, the survey found that as many as 38 per cent of displaced households and 25 per cent of non-displaced families with children aged 5-17 reported that their children did not have full access to education. The education situation is most dire in Eastern Ukraine, where 16 per cent of relocated households with school-age children reported having no access to schooling at all.

Meanwhile, the international community continues to support both humanitarian and strategic recovery planning efforts for the country. On 4-5 July, Switzerland and Ukraine hosted the international Ukraine Recovery Conference in Lugano, where the Prime Minister of Ukraine outlined a three-stage reconstruction plan targeting basic needs and infrastructure in the short- and mediumterm and a longer-term investment in modernization.