IOM Regional Ukraine Response - Situation Report #21, 10 June 2022

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Friday, 3 June marked 100 days since the Russian Federation’s invasion of Ukraine on 24 February 2022. Major attacks continue to be reported across the country, resulting in widescale destruction of infrastructure, loss of life, and displacement.

Over the last two weeks, fighting has intensified in Eastern Ukraine, particularly in the Donbas, Kharkivska, and Luhansk regions. The cities of Sloviansk and Severodonetsk also continued to be targeted by the Russian Federation military. Increased hostilities in Sloviansk led to the doubling of evacuees this week, as hundreds of people flee the city daily. Further attacks have been reported in Dnipropetrovska, Chernihivska, Sumska, Zaporizka and Mykolaivska oblasts. The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has verified that between 24 February and 7 June, there have been 9,444 civilian casualties in the country, including 4,266 persons killed, though these figures are likely to be considerably higher.

People fleeing Ukraine, particularly women and girls, continue to face challenges and vulnerability risks as they seek safety in neighboring countries. The UN Special Representative on Sexual Violence, Pramilla Patten, stated that she believes the humanitarian situation in Ukraine is “turning into a human trafficking crisis,” calling for a resolution of the issue through “a concerted, integrated and holistic cross-border response humanitarian partners, law enforcement agencies, border forces, immigration officials and political leaders.” IOM is particularly concerned about ongoing internal and cross-border displacement resulting from the war and continues to monitor the situation. On 30 May, IOM released the fifth round of its Ukraine Internal Displacement Report, General Population Survey, which documented changes in displacement and mobility flows from 17-23 May. Approximately 16 per cent of the population, over 7.13 million people (63 per cent women and 36 per cent men), have been displaced as of 23 May, representing a decrease of 900,000 internally displaced persons (11 per cent) compared to figures from 3 May (fourth round of the report). Meanwhile, IOM estimates that approximately 4.48 million persons, including internally displaced persons and those who crossed into neighboring countries, have returned to their oblast of origin, although the situation remains unsteady. As the crisis evolves, displacement and mobility patterns continue to change, requiring scaled-up and integrated interventions that address both emerging and existing needs.