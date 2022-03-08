IOM Regional Ukraine Response - Situation Report #2, 5 March 2022

12 MILLION PEOPLE IN NEED IN UKRAINE

4 MILLION CONFLICT-AFFECTED PEOPLE ARE PROJECTED TO CROSS INTO NEIGHBORING COUNTRIES

1.2 MILLION CONFLICT-AFFECTED PEOPLE HAVE CROSSED INTO NEIGHBORING COUNTRIES TO DATE

350 million USD FUNDING REQUIREMENT

IOM APPEAL STATUS

IOM’s Flash Appeal for Ukraine and Neighbouring Countries, in which it has identified multiple and overlapping sectoral needs, was launched on 02 March 2022. IOM’s plan is in line with the interagency Flash Appeal for Ukraine and the Regional Refugee Response Plan, which were both launched on 1 March 2022.

IOM is requesting USD 250 million for an initial period of three months to meet the needs of over 3.5 million affected people in Ukraine, and USD 100 million over the course of six months to meet the needs of migrants, third country nationals (TCNs) and other types of vulnerable populations, as well as hosting communities in countries neighboring Ukraine, including Belarus, Hungary, Moldova, Poland, Romania and Slovakia.

Intervention areas include: water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), shelter/non-food items (NFI), health (including mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS)), cash-based interventions, food security and livelihoods (including integration support), protection (including humanitarian transport), humanitarian border management (HBM), camp coordination and camp management (CCCM), the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM), and logistics. IOM has also created a separate Flash Appeal for Ukraine based on its inputs into the inter-agency appeal.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a military operation in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region on 24 February. Since the start of the military operation, major attacks have been reported across Ukraine, including in the capital, Kyiv. Russian troops have quickly expanded their presence across Ukraine, with military clashes ongoing in other major cities: Chernihiv (north), Kharkiv (north-east), Kherson (south), Mariupol (south -east), Mykolaiv (south), Odessa (south-west), Sumy (north), among other cities.

Following an increase in hostilities, a fire broke out at the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) when a projectile launched by Russian troops hit a building in the vicinity. The NPP remains under Russian control and the fire has since been put out. Continued fighting, including the shelling of civilian buildings and centres, remain a significant challenge to the humanitarian response. Between 24 and 2 March, the OHCHR recorded 802 civilian casualties, including 249 people killed; these figures are likely to be considerably higher (source:

OCHA).

The increasing intensity of the conflict has contributed to growing internal displacement and cross-border movement. As of 4 March, 1.25 million people have left Ukraine and crossed into neighbouring countries. Of concern is the situation of TCNs, as there have been increasing reports of discrimination, xenophobia, and harassment against TCNs while trying to leave Ukraine as well as on the other side of the border. On 3 March, the Justice and Home Affairs Council reached a political agreement on triggering the Temporary Protection Directive, enabling EU Member States to offer persons fleeing the war in Ukraine temporary protection status in the EU, for a renewable period of one year.

Critical supplies, including food, medicine and basic hygiene items, are becoming increasingly scarce in the hardest-hit areas, while dwindling cash reserves, empty ATMs and suspended money transfer services have greatly curtailed affected people’s ability to purchase basic goods. In Mariupol, Sartana and Staryi Krym, Ukraine, around 470,000 people remain without access to water (source: OCHA).

Despite the growing operational and security challenges, IOM and other humanitarian organizations remain committed to staying on the ground and responding to growing humanitarian needs and protection risks. UN agencies and humanitarian partners are preparing to scale-up operations for whenever access and security allow for humanitarian operations to be rolled out in the hardest-hit areas.