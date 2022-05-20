IOM Regional Ukraine Response - Situation Report #19 19 May 2022

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Since the Russian Federation’s invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, major attacks have been reported across the country, including in the capital, Kyiv, resulting in widescale destruction of infrastructure, loss of life, and displacement.

During the night of 16 May, the Russian Federation fired missiles on the Lviv, Chernihiv and Sumy regions. In the Lviv region, a missile hit a military facility in the Yavoriv district, damaging railway infrastructure. In the Chernihiv region, a missile strike occurred on the village of Desna, where eight people were reported killed and 12 were injured. In the Sumy region, strikes targeted Okhtyrka, injuring five civilians and damaging a kindergarten, canteen, and civilian buildings.

OHCHR is reporting that between 24 February and 17 May, there have been 7,964 civilian casualties, including 3,778 people killed, though these figures are likely to be considerably higher (source: OCHA).

Although civilians in conflict-affected areas remain in dire need of basic goods and social services, ongoing fighting continues to impede evacuations. On 17 May, local authorities continued to evacuate the population in Luhansk region: 32 people were relocated from Hirske (including seven children), 8 people were relocated from Vrubivka (including one child), and 36 people were relocated from Severodonetsk and Lysychansk (including six children). Due to intensified hostilities, local authorities have noted an increase in the number of people who would like to relocate despite the dangerous conditions surrounding evacuations. According to local authorities, 720 Mariupol residents reached Zaporizhzhya on 16 May.

IOM is particularly concerned about ongoing internal and cross -border displacement resulting from the war and continues to monitor the situation. On 9 May, IOM released the fourth round of its Ukraine Internal Displacement Report, General Population Survey, which documented changes in displacement and mobility flows from 29 April to 3 May. Inside the country, over 8.02 million people have been displaced (63 per cent women, 37 per cent men), an increase of 322,000 (4 per cent) compared to figures from 17 April, the previous round of the survey. In addition, there is a noted increase of displaced persons originally from the east of Ukraine, now totalling 49 per cent of IDPs (an increase from 45 per cent recorded during the third round of the survey). Overall, IOM estimates that a total of 13,686,000 persons have been displaced within Ukraine and or crossed the border to neighbouring countries.

As the crisis evolves, displacement and mobility patterns continue to change, requiring scaled-up and integrated interventions that address both emerging and existing needs