IOM Regional Ukraine Response - Situation Report #18 12 May 2022

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Since the Russian Federation’s invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, major attacks have been reported across the country, including in the capital, Kyiv, resulting in widescale destruction of infrastructure, loss of life, and displacement.

On 6 May, the wreckage of a civilian convoy trying to escape fighting near Kharkiv was found. Several people were found dead while others remain missing. On 7 May, Russian Federation forces dropped a bomb on a school in the village of Bilohorivka (Luhansk region) where 90 people were taking shelter; 27 persons were rescued, two persons were confirmed dead, and over 60 were reported missing. On 9 May, the Russian Federation fired four Onyx cruise missiles at the Odesa region, while in the early hours of 11 May, two separate shelling attacks took place Luhansk region, damaging the regional boarding school for children with special needs in Gorsky (children and staff were evacuated in advance).

To address the deteriorating human rights situation in Ukraine, particularly allegations of aggression conducted in and/or near schools, rape and other forms of sexual violence, enforced disappearance and torture, the Human Rights Council will hold a special session on 12 May. OHCHR is reporting that between 24 February and 10 May, there have been 7,256 civilian casualties, including 3,496 people killed, though these figures are likely to be considerably higher (source: OCHA). Although civilians in conflict-affected areas remain in dire need of basic goods and social services, ongoing fighting continues to deter evacuations.

IOM is particularly concerned about ongoing internal and cross -border displacement resulting from the war and continues to monitor the situation. On 9 May, IOM released the fourth round of its Ukraine Internal Displacement Report, General Population Survey, which documented changes in displacement and mobility flows from 29 April to 3 May. Inside the country, over 8.02 million people have been displaced (63 per cent women, 37 per cent men) — an increase of 322,000 (4 per cent) compared to figures from 17 April, the previous round of the survey (IOM Displacement Report, Round IV). In addition, there is a noted increase of displaced persons originally from the east of Ukraine, now totalling 49 per cent of IDPs (an increase from 45 per cent recorded during the third round of the survey). Overall, it is estimated that a total of 13,686,000 persons have been displaced within Ukraine and across the border to neighbouring countries. As the crisis evolves, displacement and mobility patterns continue to change, requiring scaled up and integrated interventions that address both emerging and existing needs.