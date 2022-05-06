IOM Regional Ukraine Response - Situation Report #17 5 May 2022

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Since the Russian Federation’s invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, major attacks have been reported across the country, including in the capital, Kyiv, resulting in widescale destruction of infrastructure, loss of life, and displacement.

On 1-2 May, the United Nations and ICRC helped facilitate the evacuation of 101 ciivilians from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol and 58 persons from Mangush (Donetsk region). In coordination with this operation, IOM Ukraine assisted with the evacuation of civilians in Zaporizhzhia. Alongside these efforts, the Governor of Luhansk region urged the population to evacuate from Severodonetks, Rubizhne, Lysycahnsk, and Hirske. Meanwhile, the evacuation from Popasna was suspended after the shelling of two evacuation buses on 29 April and the disappearance of all persons on board. The route of the evacuation train following from Pokrovsk was changed on 3 May and the train will follow to Lviv instead of Chop.

OHCHR is reporting that between 24 February and 2 May, there have been 6,546 civilian casualties, including 3,193 people killed, though these figures are likely to be considerably higher (source: OCHA). Although civilians in conflict-affected areas remain in dire need of basic goods and social services, ongoing fighting continues to deter evacuations.