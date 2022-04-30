IOM Regional Ukraine Response - Situation Report #16 28 April 2022

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Since the Russian Federation’s invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, major attacks have been reported across the country, including in the capital, Kyiv, resulting in widescale destruction of infrastructure, loss of life, and displacement.

The situation in the country continues to deteriorate, with ongoing clashes in the eastern, northern, and southern parts of the country. In the north, Russian Federation forces have shelled Barkinove and seized the village of Zavody. In the east, there were attacks on Yampil, Severodonetsk, Popasna and Kurakhiv, and the towns of Zarichne and Novotoshkivkse were seized. In the south, Russian Federation units are conducting air reconnaissance. Meanwhile, the mayor of Mariupol, Vadym Boichenko, announced on 27 April that a third mass grave was found in the village of Staryi Krym, although it has not yet been independently confirmed.

OHCHR is reporting that between 24 February and 27 April, there have been 5,939 civilian casualties, including 2,787 people killed, though these figures are likely to be considerably higher (source: OCHA). Although civilians in conflict-affected areas remain in dire need of basic goods and social services, ongoing fighting continues to deter evacuations.