IOM Regional Ukraine Response - Situation Report #15 21 April 2022

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Since the Russian Federation’s invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, major attacks have been reported across the country, including in the capital, Kyiv, resulting in widescale destruction of infrastructure, loss of life, and displacement.

The situation in the country continues to deteriorate, with ongoing clashes in the eastern and southern parts of the country. In Kharkiv, from 13-17 April, active fighting and ongoing airstrikes resulted in the death of 18 civilians, with reports of 106 injured persons and significant damage to civilian infrastructure. Cluster munitions also remain a grave concern in the region as three military engineers were killed, and four others were seriously injured while removing the devices on 17 April. Ukraine’s State Emergency Service reported that from 18-19 April, 1,592 explosives were detected, seized and neutralized. Meanwhile, Lviv, a major hub for humanitarian coordination and assistance during the war, was reportedly hit by five missiles, resulting in additional casualties on 18 April. OHCHR is reporting that between 24 February and 18 April, there have been 4,966 civilian casualties, including 2,104 people killed, though these figures are likely to be considerably higher (source: OCHA).

On 16-17 April, evacuations continued by train from Pokrovsk to Chop and from Lozova to Uzhhorod and Khmelnytskiy, however, from 17-19 April there were no humanitarian corridors in operation, as a ceasefire agreement had not been reached between Ukrainian and Russian Federation authorities.

IOM continues to be particularly concerned about the steadily rising internal and cross-border displacement of persons as a result of the war. Between 11-17 April, IOM conducted the third round of a rapid representative assessment of the general population in Ukraine to gather insights into internal displacement and mobility flows, and to assess local needs. As of 17 April, approximately 7.7 million people have been forcibly displaced within Ukraine – around 17.5 per cent of the country’s population – an increase of over 670,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) since April 1.

UN Secretary-General Guterres again called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Ukraine to allow the delivery of lifesaving aid as well as evacuations. The appeal followed the attacks on Lviv, Dnipro, Kharkiv and Mykolaiv, among others, which resulted in numerous civilian casualties and destruction.

IOM’s Director General, António Vitorino, in his remarks delivered to the UN Security Council on 19 April, echoed the Secretary-General’s call for a ceasefire and called upon the international community to ensure support for all persons fleeing the war, including third country nationals.