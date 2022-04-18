IOM Regional Ukraine Response - Situation Report #14 14 April 2022

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Since the Russian Federation’s invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, major attacks have been reported across the country, including in the capital, Kyiv, resulting in widescale destruction of infrastructure, loss of life, and displacement.

The situation in the country continues to deteriorate, with ongoing clashes in Donetsk, Kharkivsk and Luhansk oblasts and southern Khersonsk oblast. In Luhansk oblast, on 11 April, Governor Serhii Haidai reported that one of the humanitarian aid centres established by volunteers in Sievierdonetsk came under heavy fire. On that same day in Kharkivsk oblast, Governor Oleh Synegubov reported that the shelling of Kharkiv city had resulted in the deaths of eight people, with 19 more people injured, including two children. OHCHR is reporting that between 24 February and 12 April, there have been 4,521 civilian casualties, including 1,932 people killed, though these figures are likely to be considerably higher (source: OCHA).

Unexploded ordnances are a growing concern for civilians and humanitarian actors as Russian Federation forces withdraw to the east of the country. The governor of Kyiv region has declared that it is not safe to return to liberated cities in the region because of ongoing demining operations and that it will likely continue to be unsafe until the end of May. Emergency services report that, from 11-12 April, they detected, removed and disposed of 6,252 explosives in the surrounding area. Meanwhile, residents of Kharkiv were warned to stay away from the mines that were dropped onto the city. The mines, which are scatterable explosives, are likely to cause civilian injuries. According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, more than half of the country will require demining activities in some form.

IOM continues to be particularly concerned about the steadily rising internal and cross-border displacement as a result of the war. Between 24 March and 1 April, IOM carried out the second round of its rapid assessment on internal displacement, mobility flows and associated needs across Ukraine. As of 1 April, approximately 7.13 million people have been forcibly displaced within Ukraine – around 16 per cent of the country’s population – an increase of over 660,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) since 18 March. From 11-12 April, more than 7,000 people were reportedly evacuated from areas affected by hostilities – including approximately 4,350 persons evacuated on 11 April and approximately 2,670 persons on 12 April – according to the Ministry for Reintegration of Ukraine.