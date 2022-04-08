IOM Regional Ukraine Response - Situation Report #13 7 April 2022

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Since the Russian Federation’s invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, major attacks have been reported across the country, including in the capital, Kyiv, resulting in widescale destruction of infrastructure, loss of life, and displacement.

The situation in the country continues to deteriorate, with ongoing shelling in Luhansk, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv,

Kherson, Poltava, Dnipro, Odesa and Ternopil regions. On 2 April, Ukrainian forces reclaimed control of the north-west area of the Kyiv region. Iryna Venediktova, the General Prosecutor of Ukraine, reported that from 1 to 3 April, a number of civilian bodies had been found in cities occupied by the Russian Federation and were being delivered for forensic examination. The Parliament of Ukraine has addressed the international community on the topic of acknowledging potential war crimes committed by the Russian Federation in Bucha, Irpin, Gostomel and other cities and villages of Ukraine.

OHCHR is reporting that between 24 February and 5 April, there have been 3,776 civilian casualties, including 1,563 people killed, though these figures are likely to be considerably higher (source: OCHA).

Continued fighting across the country has exacerbated protection risks for the most vulnerable. While exposure to such risks, including sexual violence, sexual exploitation and abuse (SEA), and human trafficking, continues to rise, access to related protection services is becoming increasingly difficult.

Operational state-run services have largely shifted their focus away from addressing gender-based violence (GBV) to addressing the needs of IDPs, while service providers still addressing GBV face critical shortages in both human and financial resources. Demand for these services is rapidly increasing, with the breakdown of referral pathways, widening gaps in service provision, and limited access to life-saving information.

IOM continues to be particularly concerned about the steadily rising internal and cross-border displacement as a result of the war. Between 24 March and 1 April, IOM carried out the second round of its rapid assessment on internal displacement, mobility flows and associated needs across Ukraine. As of 1 April, approximately 7.1 million people have been forcibly displaced within Ukraine – around 16 per cent of the country’s population – an increase of over 660,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) since 18 March. From 1-3 April, the Government of Ukraine reported that nearly 13,180 people had been evacuated through agreed-upon humanitarian corridors, including just over 2,000 people from Mariupol, nearly 1,170 from southeastern Zaporizka oblast, and more than 5,850 from Luhansk oblast.