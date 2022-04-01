IOM Regional Ukraine Response - Situation Report #12, 30 - 31 March 2022

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Since the Russian Federation invaded Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region on 24 February, major attacks have been reported across Ukraine, including in the capital, Kyiv, resulting in widescale destruction of infrastructure, loss of life, and displacement.

The situation in the country continues to deteriorate, with ongoing shelling in Luhansk, Donetsk, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Kherson, and Khmelnytskyi regions. On 29 March, 15 people were reportedly killed and 35 were injured when a Mykolaivska oblast administration building was hit by an airstrike, with rescue work continuing in the following days. On 30 March, new attacks were reported on the outskirts of Kyiv and in the northern city of Chernihiv. OHCHR is reporting that between 24 February and 29 March, there have been 3,090 civilian casualties, including 1,189 people killed, though these figures are likely to be considerably higher (source: OCHA).

As ongoing fighting continues, the most intense hostilities continue to be reported in the government controlled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, while airstrikes increasingly target strategic fuel stocks and industrial facilities, including sites in Khmelnytska oblast (western Ukraine), where an airstrike on 29 March destroyed the fuel depot at the town’s airport. From 29-30 March, amid intense hostilities and constant explosions, the Luhansk oblast administration reported the presence of escalating forest fires across large swaths of land in Aidar,

Mykolaivka, Kreminna, Lysychansk, Tsarivka and Zolote-1. In addition to a loss of electricity experienced in the town of Sievierodonetsk due to shelling, a high-pressure gas pipeline was damaged in nearby Lysychansk, interrupting the gas supply for around 35,000 users in Bilohorivka, Lysychansk, Novodruzhesk, Pryvillia, Shypylivka and Zolotarivka.

The increasing intensity of the war has contributed to growing internal displacement and cross-border movement. As of 31 March, over 4.01 million refugees have fled Ukraine. On 30 March, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister reported that during negotiations with the delegation of the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian delegation put forward a proposal to open humanitarian corridors to the most affected 97 settlements in Kharkiv, Kyiv, Kherson, Chernihiv, Sumy, Zaporizhzia, Donetsk, Luhansk, and Mykoliav regions. The following day, the Deputy Prime Minister indicated that the Russian Federation had confirmed to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) its willingness to allow the opening of a potential humanitarian corridor from the city of Mariupol (south-east of the country), a primary site of concern due to the widescale destruction of infrastructure and loss of life.